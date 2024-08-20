Lights, Camera, AI: Gaming and Video Platforms Debut GenAI-Powered Creators Tools

Text-to-game platforms and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered video generators are emerging tools, promising to lower barriers to entry for aspiring content creators. However, there are questions about their impact on professional roles and the future landscape of digital entertainment.

AI Startup Unveils Text-to-Game Platform

AI startup Exists on Thursday (Aug. 15) announced a new text-to-game platform that claims to generate 3D computer games from text prompts without requiring coding skills.

The cloud-based platform employs Exists’ proprietary generative AI models to create game environments, characters and mechanics. By integrating neural network architecture with gaming engine capabilities, the company aims to streamline the game creation process.

“Our goal is to enable the same paradigm shift in the gaming world that Generative AI has brought to text, image, video, and audio creation,” Yotam Hechtlinger, the founder and CEO of Exists, said in a news release. “Providing the public with a powerful technology to create unique and personalized games sees us democratizing game creation and revolutionizing the gaming industry.”

Exists is currently running a closed beta and inviting users to sign up for early access. The company is also exploring partnerships with gaming studios to incorporate the technology as a user-generated content tool, allowing players to create custom content for existing games.

The announcement comes as the gaming industry grapples with AI’s implications for content creation. As Exists prepares to demonstrate its platform at Gamescom, industry professionals will have the opportunity to assess its capabilities and consider its potential effects on the broader gaming ecosystem.

Report: AI Reshapes Mobile Gaming Landscape

A new study on mobile game developers from game developer Sandsoft reveals that AI plays an increasingly significant role in the industry’s recovery and future growth, even as developers grapple with ongoing challenges. The Publisher Perception Report, which surveyed 454 developers across the U.S., Spain and France, provides insights into how AI influences game development and publishing strategies in a rapidly evolving market.

The industry shows signs of resilience, with 81% of developers working on new titles and 83% having raised capital for development or marketing. AI tools likely contribute to streamlining the development process, potentially addressing the talent shortage cited as a major industry challenge. However, only 9% of new projects have reached the soft launch stage, indicating ongoing hurdles in bringing games to market.

The shift toward hybrid-casual games, viewed as the most viable genre by 43% of respondents, may be partially driven by AI’s capabilities in personalizing gameplay and optimizing monetization strategies. This trend is followed by casual games at 34%, while only 15% see hypercasual as viable.

Publishers’ increasing use of AI for market analysis and player behavior prediction could explain why 34% of developers value their services. However, 27% feel publishers take more than they give, highlighting tensions in the developer-publisher relationship.

Despite the industry’s cautious optimism — 51% believe the worst of recent layoffs are over — concerns persist about job security. Sixty-seven percent of developers worry about their positions, and 49% anticipate further significant job cuts. The impact of AI on employment in the sector remains a concern.

The report also suggests that AI-driven localization tools are becoming crucial, with 93% of developers emphasizing the importance of culturalizing content. Latin America is considered the most attractive emerging market, while Southeast Asia is recognized for producing the best homegrown content.

Kunlun Tech Debuts AI Video Creation Platform

Kunlun Tech on Monday (Aug. 19) introduced SkyReels, an AI platform for creating short-form videos.

SkyReels integrates AI-driven script writing, storyboarding and video generation, and utilizes several AI models, including SkyScript for scriptwriting, StoryboardGen for visual planning and Sky3DGen for 3D element generation. These technologies automate various stages of video production, from concept to final render.

SkyReels can produce videos up to 180 seconds long in 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second. The company claims this surpasses the capabilities of many existing platforms, though independent verification is pending.

A key component, WorldEngine, combines AI 3D engines with video generation models. This approach aims to offer creators more control while utilizing AI-generated visuals.

The platform enters a competitive market where companies like OpenAI and Runway are also developing AI video generation tools. Industry analysts note that while such technologies may streamline production, their long-term impact on creative industries remains uncertain. Questions persist about the quality and originality of AI-generated content compared to human-created work.