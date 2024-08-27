Nvidia Introduces Pretrained, Customizable AI Workflows for Enterprise Use

Nvidia has introduced pretrained, customizable artificial intelligence (AI) workflows that will provide a “jump start” for enterprise developers creating AI applications using one or more AI agents.

The new Nvidia NIM Agent Blueprints include sample applications, reference code, customization documentation and a Helm chart for deployment, the company said in a Tuesday (Aug. 27) press release.

Enterprises can modify them using their business data, run their generative AI (GenAI) applications across accelerated data centers and clouds and continually refine their AI applications based on user feedback, according to the release.

Nvidia NIM Agent Blueprints are now available for three core GenAI use cases — customer service, drug discovery and data extraction for PDFs — and Nvidia said there are more to come.

“The enterprise AI wave is here,” Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, said in the release. “With the Nvidia AI Enterprise toolkit — including NeMo, NIM microservices and the latest NIM Agent Blueprints — our expansive partner ecosystem is poised to help enterprises customize open-source models, build bespoke AI applications and deploy them seamlessly across any cloud, on premises, or at the edge.”

The Nvidia NIM Agent Blueprints will be delivered to enterprises by global system integrators and technology solutions providers Accenture, Deloitte, SoftServe and World Wide Technology (WWT), per the release.

Full-stack Nvidia-accelerated infrastructure and solutions to speed deployments of Nvidia NIM Agent Blueprints are offered by Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Lenovo, according to the release.

“More NIM Agent Blueprints are in development for creating generative AI applications for customer service, content generation, software engineering, retail shopping advisors and R&D [research and development],” Nvidia said in a Tuesday blog post. “Nvidia plans to introduce new NIM Agent Blueprints monthly.”

It was reported in June that AI agents have caught the attention of tech investors, leading to a surge in funding for startups focused on building them. AI agents — software programs that can perform tasks and make decisions based on their environment, inputs and predefined goals — have the potential to transform industries and create new opportunities.

Designed to exhibit human-like autonomy and social intelligence, AI agents could change eCommerce, customer service and other industries by providing personalized, emotionally intelligent aid that blurs the line between human and machine interaction, PYMNTS reported in May.