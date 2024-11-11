Paytronix Adds GenAI Assistant to Guest Engagement Platform

Paytronix has added a generative artificial intelligence (AI) assistant to its guest engagement platform for restaurants and convenience stores.

The new Paytronix Assistant can respond to questions from companies’ loyalty professionals by providing data from the company’s account/portal as well as links to relevant articles and best practices, Paytronix said in a Monday (Nov. 11) press release.

The AI assistant can help generate campaign ideas, visit and spend data, reporting guidance and answers to general questions about platform navigation or troubleshooting, according to the release.

It can provide this information in response to questions asked in natural language, such as “How many marketable members does our loyalty program have?” or “What is the top-selling online ordering menu item?”

“This generative AI enables people to ask questions so that they can analyze how their loyalty, ordering, mobile campaigns or gift card programs are performing,” Aubrey Giasson, product manager at Paytronix, said in the release. “Brands gain insights to determine the best next steps and establish brand-specific best practices.”

Paytronix customers who participated in the beta testing of the AI assistant found that it delivers data and ideas in seconds, according to the release.

“It has allowed me to really take elements of campaign building into my own hands,” Trevor Carbaugh, director of business development at Petro 49, said in the release. “If I need help, ideas or quick turnarounds on data, I can ask the Assistant.”

Christine Cocce, director of marketing at Legal Sea Foods, said: “The tool is easy to use and brings essential data summaries, learnings and even loyalty program improvement recommendations to our program in seconds.”

The launch of the AI assistant came about two weeks after an announcement that business management software provider Access Group entered into an agreement to acquire Paytronix.

Paytronix CEO Jeff Hindman said in a Nov. 1 press release: “Joining a global force such as Access will further broaden the software solutions available to our current and future client base, enhancing the value we can offer and helping to solve everyday business challenges.”

Restaurants are tinkering with technology to balance efficiency and personal service, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and Paytronix collaboration, “Digital Divide: Technology, the Metaverse and the Future of Dining Out.”