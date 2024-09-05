Report: OpenAI Considers $2,000 Monthly Subscription Prices for New LLMs

OpenAI executives are reportedly considering subscription prices as high as $2,000 per month for the company’s upcoming large language models (LLMs) like Strawberry and Orion.

The executives have discussed higher prices in early internal talks regarding these LLMs, Reuters reported Thursday (Sept. 5), citing a paywalled article by The Information that is based on an unnamed source.

OpenAI did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

The company’s ChatGPT Plus currently costs $20 a month, and hundreds of millions of users access the model’s free tier, according to the report.

It was reported Aug. 27 that OpenAI aims to release Strawberry, its next-level artificial intelligence (AI) product, in the fall.

Strawberry will be able to solve problems and tasks that are beyond the capabilities of current AI models. It will be able to solve math problems it has never encountered; perform high-level tasks like developing market strategies and solving complex word puzzles; and perform “deep research.”

This news comes at a time when OpenAI is reportedly considering changing its corporate structure to make that structure simpler and more attractive to financial backers.

The company currently issues investors equity from its for-profit subsidiary, which is governed by its non-profit board whose “principal beneficiary is humanity, not OpenAI investors.”

Responding to claims about the company changing its corporate structure, OpenAI told the Financial Times: “We remain focused on building AI that benefits everyone and as we’ve previously shared we’re working with our board to ensure that we’re best positioned to succeed in our mission. The non-profit is core to our mission and will continue to exist.”

It has also been reported that OpenAI aims to raise “several billion dollars” in a funding round that would value it at above $100 billion.

When employees sold shares in late 2023, the company was valued at $86 billion.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT remains the market leader in the AI space with hundreds of millions of monthly users at a time when there is fierce competition among companies offering AI tools.

Potential investors in the company’s upcoming funding round reportedly include Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft and Thrive Capital, which is said to be leading the round.