Report: OpenAI Considers Adding Web Browser and Search Partnerships

OpenAI reportedly has considered developing a web browser and powering search features for partners as it looks to expand its reach.

The potential web browser would be combined with the company’s chatbot, ChatGPT, while the partners for its search features could include a variety of eCommerce websites and apps, The Information reported Thursday (Nov. 21).

Developing a web browser would boost ChatGPT, which is already the dominant artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, according to the report.

Partnerships with websites and apps could improve ChatGPT’s answers to questions related to the markets they target, the report said.

OpenAI did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

AI is changing how users search the web and shop online, making the experience more personalized and intuitive, PYMNTS reported in May. By leveraging natural language processing, machine learning and user data, AI search tools can deeply understand complex queries and deliver tailored results and recommendations.

OpenAI unveiled an upgrade to ChatGPT on Oct. 31 that integrates web search capabilities that could challenge traditional search engines by offering users direct answers with source citations.

The new feature, which was rolled out initially to ChatGPT Plus and Team subscribers, allows users to receive current information about everything from weather forecasts to stock prices.

“Getting useful answers on the web can take a lot of effort,” OpenAI said when announcing the feature. “It often requires multiple searches and digging through links to find quality sources and the right information.”

On Oct. 8, the company and Hearst said they formed a content partnership that will see the publishing company’s newspaper and domestic magazine content integrated into OpenAI’s generative AI products.

The collaboration will give ChatGPT users access to content from Hearst publications along with appropriate citations and direct links that will give them transparency and easy access to the original Hearst sources.

ChatGPT has 250 million weekly active users, and 5% to 6% of free users sign up for the paid product, OpenAI Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar told Bloomberg TV on Oct. 28.

At the same time, OpenAI is working to gain more corporate customers, and Friar said the company is “really excited by the potential there.”