The Week in AI: ‘Safe’ Superintelligence, Research Hurdles and Digital ID Badges

In a whirlwind week for AI, OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever’s new venture secured $1 billion for ‘safe’ superintelligence, while AI-driven drug discovery hit roadblocks in clinical trials. Meanwhile, tech giants raced to perfect multilingual chatbots, researchers mined big data for insights, and a breakthrough in “personhood credentials” promised to distinguish humans from AI online.

OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever’s new venture, Safe Superintelligence (SSI), has secured a cool $1 billion in funding, valuing the startup at a whopping $5 billion. With backing from tech heavyweights like Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia, SSI is gearing up for a “straight shot to safe superintelligence,” prioritizing R&D over rapid commercialization. This move follows Sutskever’s dramatic OpenAI exit, where boardroom drama “diminished” his role and dissolved his AI safety team.

AI is also reshaping drug discovery, but recent clinical trials reveal both its promise and challenges. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, a self-described “TechBio company,” recently announced mixed results from its AI-driven Phase 2 SYCAMORE trial for REC-994, targeting a rare brain disorder. While meeting safety endpoints, efficacy results were inconclusive, highlighting AI’s potential and limitations in pharmaceutical research.

“While artificial intelligence excels at analyzing vast datasets, the scarcity of information on uncommon neurological conditions poses a major challenge,” Keaun Amani, CEO of Neurosnap, told PYMNTS.

Tech giants are racing to develop multilingual AI chatbots for cross-border eCommerce, with Google’s Gemini and other projects like OpenBuddy and Cohere’s Aya 23 leading the charge. These AI assistants aim to break down language barriers, potentially shifting how businesses engage with international customers.

“Multilingual AI chatbots hold significant potential for SMBs looking to expand into international markets,” Tim Peters, CMO of Enghouse Systems, said. However, experts cautioned that while AI excels at general communication, it may stumble on nuanced cultural contexts and complex negotiations.

In today’s digital gold rush, AI-powered data mining is the high-tech prospector, sifting through vast information reserves to unearth valuable insights. Unlike cryptocurrency mining, this process extracts business intelligence from big data, revolutionizing industries and driving corporate decision-making. Companies leverage these advanced techniques to predict consumer behavior and optimize operations, gaining a sharp competitive edge.

Researchers from OpenAI and MIT have unveiled “personhood credentials,” a system to prove you’re human online without sacrificing privacy. This cryptographic solution creates unique digital badges, allowing users to verify their humanity while keeping personal details under wraps. As AI renders traditional verification tools like CAPTCHAs obsolete, this innovation could drive eCommerce trust, social media authenticity and fraud prevention.