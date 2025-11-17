Highlights
A recent AI-powered cyberattack showed that real value came from agentic orchestration — breaking complex workflows into modular AI-driven steps rather than relying on one-off prompts.
The threat campaign proved humans remain essential as supervisors, not executors, especially for setting intent, approving next steps, and catching AI-driven errors.
The AI agents hallucinated and overstated results, highlighting the need for formal validation and audit loops surrounding any AI-enabled workflow before trusting outputs.
As innovation spins the world ever faster, CFOs are being tasked with finding inspiration in new places.