5 Ways CFOs Can Upskill Their Staff in AI to Stay Competitive

Highlights
A PYMNTS Intelligence report found all CFOs surveyed said generative AI has increased the need for analytically skilled workers, up from 60% in 2024.
Twenty-seven percent of CFO job listings now require AI expertise, reflecting the changing nature of the finance leadership role.
Effective upskilling strategies include AI literacy training, workflow integration, and partnerships with external learning providers.
Chief financial officers are recognizing the need to upskill their workforce to ensure their teams can effectively harness artificial intelligence (AI).