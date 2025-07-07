5 Ways CFOs Can Upskill Their Staff in AI to Stay Competitive

Twenty-seven percent of CFO job listings now require AI expertise, reflecting the changing nature of the finance leadership role.

A PYMNTS Intelligence report found all CFOs surveyed said generative AI has increased the need for analytically skilled workers, up from 60% in 2024.

Chief financial officers are recognizing the need to upskill their workforce to ensure their teams can effectively harness artificial intelligence (AI).

According to a June 2025 PYMNTS Intelligence report, “The Agentic Trust Gap: Enterprise CFOs Push Pause on Agentic AI,” all the CFOs surveyed said generative AI has increased the need for more analytically skilled workers. That’s up from 60% in March 2024.

“The shift in the past year reflects growing hands-on use and a rising urgency to close capability gaps,” according to the report.

The CFOs also said the overall mix of skills required across the business has changed. They need people who have AI-ready skills: “CFOs increasingly need talent that can evaluate, interpret and act on machine-generated output,” the report said.

The CFO role itself is changing. According to The CFO, 27% of job listings for chief financial officers now call for AI expertise.

Notably, the upskill challenge is not limited to IT. The need for upskilling in AI affects all departments, including finance, operations and compliance. By taking a proactive approach to skill development, CFOs can position their teams to work alongside AI rather than compete with it.

The goal is to cultivate professionals who can critically assess AI output, manage risks, and use the tools to generate business value.

Among CEOs, the impact is just as pronounced. According to a Cisco study, 74% fear that gaps in knowledge will hinder decisions in the boardroom and 58% fear it will stifle growth.

Moreover, 73% of CEOs fear losing ground to rivals because of IT knowledge or infrastructure gaps. One of the barriers holding back CEOs are skills shortages.

Their game plan: investing in knowledge and skills, upgrading infrastructure and enhancing security.

Here are some ways companies can upskill their workforce for AI:

Ensure Buy-in by the C-Suite

With leadership from the top, AI learning initiatives will be prioritized instead of falling by the wayside.

Allay any employee concerns about artificial intelligence replacing them so they will embrace the use and management of AI.

Build AI Literacy Across the Company

Invest in AI training programs: Offer structured training tailored to finance to help staff understand both the capabilities and limitations of AI models, according to CFO.university.

Promote AI fluency: Focus on both technical skills, such as how to use AI tools, and conceptual fluency of AI, such as understanding where AI can add value and its ethical implications, according to the CFO’s AI Survival Guide.

Create AI champions: Identify and develop ‘AI champions’ within the team who can bridge the gap between finance and technology, driving adoption and supporting peers, according to Upflow.

Integrate AI Into Everyday Workflows

Start with small, focused projects such as expense management to demonstrate value and build confidence.

Foster a culture where staff can explore AI tools, automate repetitive tasks, and share learnings openly.

Encourage Continuous Learning

Make learning about AI a continuous process, not a one-time event. Encourage staff to stay updated on AI trends and tools relevant to finance.

Promote collaboration between finance, IT, and other departments to maximize AI’s impact and share best practices.

Tap External Resources

Partner with universities and providers: Tap into external courses, certifications, and workshops to supplement internal training.

Consider tapping free or low-cost resources, such as online courses and AI literacy programs offered by tech companies (such as Grow with Google). These tools can provide foundational understanding and help employees build confidence in using AI responsibly.

