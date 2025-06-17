3 Ways AI Shifts Accounts Receivable From Lagging to Leading Indicator

Highlights
Traditional accounts receivable processes are manual and backward-looking, but AI enables real-time insights, forecasts late payments before they happen and generates dynamic risk scores to guide credit and collection strategies.
By analyzing structured and unstructured data, AI identifies anomalies and customer behavior patterns, helping organizations proactively manage cash flow, reduce bad debts and tailor outreach and credit terms effectively.
While AI offers significant strategic benefits for CFOs and finance teams, such as early-warning systems and optimized working capital, 83% of firms have yet to fully automate their AR functions.
B2B payments are made up of workflows and data; and lots of it.
See More In: accounts receivable, AI, artificial intelligence, B2B, back office, CFOs, digital transformation, News, productivity, PYMNTS News, treasury management