Adobe Debuts ‘Production Quality’ Video AI Offerings

Adobe has rolled out its new artificial intelligence (AI) video offering as it takes on the likes of OpenAI.

The company announced Wednesday (Feb. 12) that it would let subscribers pay either $9.99 or $29.99 per month to generate 5-second videos.

“We’re pricing it at a lower point right now for adoption,” Ely Greenfield, chief technology officer of Adobe’s creative software business, told Bloomberg News. “If you do the math and look what’s out there, we’re competitive in the marketplace.”

The subscriptions come as Adobe is releasing its new Firefly application, which lets users generate images, vectors and videos with the Firefly Video Model in public beta.

The app, the company says, lets users “seamlessly ideate and create production quality work” that’s integrated with Adobe’s Creative Cloud applications.

“The new Firefly Video Model — the industry’s first commercially safe AI video generation model — powers Generate Video (beta) in the Firefly application, as well as Generative Extend (beta) in Adobe Premiere Pro, and generates IP-friendly video content that can be used in production today,” Adobe said. “It is the latest offering in the Firefly family of creative generative AI models, which has been used to generate over 18 billion assets globally.”

Adobe announced it was introducing video AI tools in October, days after Meta introduced generative AI research showing how simple text inputs can be employed to create custom videos and sounds and edit existing videos.

Meta Movie Gen, as this model is known, is an expansion of the company’s earlier generative AI models Make-A-Scene and Llama Image, “and combines the modalities of those earlier generation models and allows further fine-grained control,” PYMNTS wrote.

Then there’s OpenAI’s Sora tool, which, as noted here last year, has the potential to transform how movies are made, though experts differ in how far that transformation might go.

For example, observers say Sora is not a replacement but a new tool for filmmaking, similar to how computer graphics and sound editing tools were introduced.

Phil Siegel, founder of the nonprofit Center for Advanced Preparedness and Threat Response Simulation, told PYMNTS that Sora will reduce the time and cost of making movies.

“I’m sure we’ll see creators use Sora to do whole pieces, but I expect those to be niche,” Siegel said. “It could be used, therefore, to reduce simple development and editing costs, which technically reduces hours spent creating a film, but I expect it to be used more as a tool to drive efficiency and make mundane and repetitive tasks more efficient and accurate, much like Microsoft Copilot is expected to do in the office world.”

