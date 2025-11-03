AI Becomes Both Tool and Target in Cybersecurity

Highlights
OpenAI’s Aardvark uses GPT-5 reasoning to find and fix software vulnerabilities in real time.
Agentic AI is reshaping cybersecurity, taking on detection, triage and response at machine speed.
CISOs face new risks as autonomous agents create “non-human identities” that challenge traditional security controls.
The Prompt Economy turned its focus to security during the past week, as companies rush to deploy the hottest technology during the hottest commercial season of the year. In fact, while many companies keep a human in the loop for security purposes, OpenAI advanced a solution last week that says agents can help secure their own software.
