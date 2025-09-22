Baseten Wants to Be the AWS of AI Inference. It Just Raised $150 Million to Try

Highlights
The AI gold rush is less about training massive models and more about building the “rails” of inference — reliable, scalable infrastructure that lets companies run AI in real-world applications quickly, securely and at scale.
Speed is the ultimate competitive advantage: Startups move fast without legacy constraints, while incumbents face challenges in justifying ROI and managing risk, even though both feel the pressure to adopt AI rapidly.
Baseten positions itself as the “AWS for inference,” offering an inference stack and aiming to expand into the full AI lifecycle; its defensibility lies in workflows, feedback loops, trust at scale and the potential for recurring revenue from inference usage.
Monday Conversation: Baseten, Tuhin Srivastava
