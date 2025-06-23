Black Box AI: What It Is and Why It Matters to Businesses

Highlights
Black box AI refers to AI systems whose decision-making processes are opaque, raising concerns about transparency.
Businesses have to carefully balance the gains they get from AI with its risks, including lack of explainability.
Explainable AI, or XAI, is a growing field that addresses this problem.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is behind many of today’s most cutting-edge capabilities. It helps power everything from voice assistants to online shopping recommendations and drug discovery.
See More In: AI, artificial intelligence, automation, B2B, back office, black box AI, Business, digital transformation, Explainable AI, News, productivity, PYMNTS News, Technology