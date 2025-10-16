BNY Accelerates Deployment of AI Solutions and Agents

BNY increased the number of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions deployed throughout the company by 75% during the third quarter.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The bank now has 117 AI solutions in production and more than 100 AI agents in use, BNY CEO Robin Vince said Thursday (Oct. 16).

Speaking during the bank’s quarterly earnings call, Vince said the number of AI solutions in production at the end of the third quarter was 75% higher than the number during the previous quarter.

“At BNY, AI is for everyone, everywhere, and for everything,” Vince said during the call. “The investments we’ve made have been focused on creating the technology foundation to go faster, but adoption and success are ultimately driven by culture,” Vince said.

The 117 AI solutions in production help with tasks like identifying new business leads, writing code, automating payment processing, accelerating client onboarding and increasing automation of reconciliation, Vince said.

The AI agents are “working side-by-side with our people” on tasks like payment validations and code repairs, Vince said.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

“By putting AI in the hands of everyone at BNY, we intend to develop fluency and create capacity for our people to focus on higher-value work,” Vince said during the call. “This translates to how we show up for our clients and innovate more broadly.”

In September, BNY launched the next version of its AI platform, Eliza, according to a Thursday earnings release. Vince said in the release that the latest version is “smarter, faster and easier to use.”

BNY launched Eliza in fiscal year 2024 and saw 36% of the bank’s employees adopt the AI platform during the first year and 96% adopt it in the first half of 2025, the bank said in July.

During September, BNY also teamed up with Carnegie Mellon University to support research and development in AI. The BNY AI Lab will bring together BNY experts and university students, faculty and staff to develop technologies and frameworks for the governance, trust and accountability required to deploy AI applications, including those for financial services, according to a Sept. 11 press release.

“By bringing together CMU’s academic leadership and BNY’s market expertise, we will advance AI research, responsible governance and deployment,” Vince said during Thursday’s earnings call.