Botpress has raised $25 million in a Series B funding round to expand its platform for building and deploying artificial intelligence (AI) agents.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The company will also use the new capital to expand its global customer support and scale its engineering and go-to-market teams, it said in a Monday (June 23) press release.

“AI agents will replace entire categories of software over the next decade, but most of the infrastructure required to run these agents safely at scale is still missing,” Botpress Founder and CEO Sylvain Perron said in the release. “We’ve spent the last several years building that missing infrastructure layer so companies can run real agents in production today, not just prototypes.”

Botpress launched its cloud platform in 2023 and now has thousands of customers across customer support, FinTech, IT services, consumer technology and other industries that are running AI agents on the platform, according to the release.

The company’s platform provides the supporting infrastructure companies need to move their AI agents from experimentation to deployment, per the release.

With the volume of AI agents moving into production growing every quarter, this fundraise “simply allows us to keep scaling what is already working,” Perron wrote in a Monday blog post.

Jim Texier, partner and chief technology officer at FRAMEWORK Venture Partners, which led the funding round, said in the Monday press release that Botpress is “a powerful end-to-end agentic AI platform built for production at scale.”

“In a world moving rapidly toward autonomous, LLM-native systems, Botpress empowers builders to create, deploy and monitor intelligent agents and conversational AI,” Texier said. “I believe this is the future of Human-AI and AI-AI interactions — and Botpress is leading it.”

In another, separate development in this space, Uber Technologies’ AI data services business, Uber AI Solutions, said Friday (June 20) that it added new solutions and now makes them available to AI labs and enterprises in 30 countries.

On June 2, Thomson Reuters launched an agentic AI platform called CoCounsel that is designed to help professionals automate complex workflows. The platform integrates with professional applications to plan, reason and act across tasks while maintaining audit trails and data controls.