Thomson Reuters Debuts Agentic AI Platform, Targets Professional Workflow Automation

Thomson Reuters has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) platform designed to help professionals automate complex workflows.

The platform — Agentic Intelligence — integrates with professional applications to plan, reason and act across tasks while maintaining audit trails and data controls. The launch also includes a new tool, CoCounsel for Tax, developed for tax, audit and accounting professionals. It connects internal knowledge, regulatory materials and firm-specific data into a single workspace.

According to Thomson Reuters, early users report gains in speed and accuracy. Accounting firm BLISS 1041 used the system to reduce residency and filing code reviews from several days to under an hour. CoCounsel for Tax is now available in the U.S., with expanded features and geographies expected by year-end.

The company said Agentic Intelligence draws on more than 20 billion proprietary and public documents and is supported by 4,500 subject matter experts. It leverages recent investments in AI infrastructure and partnerships with OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Cloud and AWS.

Agentic Intelligence marks a broader shift toward embedding AI across industries once reliant on manual expertise.

The next product, Ready to Review, will focus on tax return preparation. Thomson Reuters plans to expand the platform into legal, compliance and risk sectors in 2025.

CoCounsel for Tax builds on recent acquisitions such as the 2024 purchase of Materia and 2023 purchase of Casetext, a legal AI company that developed one of the first GPT-powered tools for lawyers. Since then, the company has made AI a central pillar of its growth strategy.

“Agentic AI isn’t a marketing buzzword. It’s a new blueprint for how complex work gets done,” said David Wong, chief product officer at Thomson Reuters. “We’re delivering systems that don’t just assist but operate inside the workflows professionals use every day. The AI understands the goal, breaks it into steps, takes action, and knows when to escalate for human input — all with human oversight built in to ensure accountability and trust.”



