Can AI Cure Cancer? Experts Say the Answer Is Complicated

Highlights
AI is accelerating cancer care by improving early detection, optimizing treatment plans, and speeding up drug discovery, but it remains a tool, not a cure-all.
Cancer’s complexity defies a single solution since it consists of many distinct diseases. As such, personalized approaches driven by both AI and human expertise are essential.
Moreover, the most valuable medical data to train AI, such as clinical records, is locked away behind corporate firewalls.
Silicon Valley has no shortage of AI optimists when it comes to pie-in-the-sky predictions. That’s especially true in healthcare.