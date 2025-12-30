Caterpillar’s Data Center Generators Fuel Sale Surge

Caterpillar has long been known for construction equipment like bulldozers and dump trucks.

But these days, another side of the company’s business is powering sales: generators.

According to a Tuesday (Dec. 30) report from The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Caterpillar’s power and energy business has become its fastest-growing sales unit, thanks to a surge in data center projects for artificial intelligence (AI) use.

The company expects this side of the business to help boost annual sales growth by 5% to 7% through 2030, compared to an average of 4% in recent years.

Caterpillar is also planning its largest factory spending in about 15 years to take advantage of the need for AI infrastructure. Demand for electricity at data centers is expected to triple by 2035, the report added, citing figures from the International Energy Agency.

The WSJ says Caterpillar is spending $725 million at its plant to Lafayeytte, Indiana to build more piston-driven engines for generators and aims to more than double the production capacity for turbine engines by the end of the decade, the report said.

“I’ve been around a lot of capacity expansions at Caterpillar to know that there’s never a sure thing, but we have a better line of sight for these expansions than I’ve ever had in the past,” CEO Joe Creed, a 29-year veteran of the company, said in an interview with the WSJ. “With the onset of generative AI, it really caused an inflection point.”

