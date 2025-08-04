Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot platform Character.AI has launched a social feed for mobile that lets users not only scroll through posts but also “interact, remix and build on” what others have created.

Rolling out on Monday (Aug. 4) on the Character.AI mobile app, the new Feed features user-generated characters, scenes, streams, short-form videos and other content with which users can interact. The feature was first teased in June.

Karandeep Anand, CEO of Character.AI, said people “can come to Feed for a lean-back experience and watch content from our amazing creators — but you can also take the story forward or create a new epic adventure.”

Users can rewrite narratives, insert themselves into storylines or move characters from one context into another, such as from scenes to streams.

To support content creation, Character.AI is introducing a suite of multimodal tools:

Chat Snippets, which let users share parts of a conversation to showcase a character’s persona.

Character Cards, which preview characters and invite others to chat with them.

Streams, where characters debate topics, engage in verbal battles or create video blogs.

Avatar FX, which creates videos of characters or anything else. Start by inputting an image and a short script.

Image, which creates backgrounds based on chat content.

These features are intended to give creators new ways to showcase their AI characters and to further integrate storytelling with interactive media.

The company says the Feed “kicks down the wall between consumption and creation” and propels Character.AI into “AI-powered entertainment.”

Other companies embedding generative AI into social feeds — but not necessarily enabling remixing of posts — include Meta and OpenAI.

Meta is building AI‑generated characters with bios and profile pictures that can generate and share content on social media, said Connor Hayes, the company’s vice president of product for generative AI.



Meanwhile, OpenAI is reportedly developing a prototype social network centered on ChatGPT’s image‑generation capabilities, according to an April report from The Verge.

