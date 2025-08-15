ChatGPT Mobile App Revenue Increases Sixfold Since 2024

The ChatGPT mobile app is reportedly earning more than six times as much revenue as it did last year.

The artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot app for iOS and Android devices has made $1.35 billion this year, through July, up from the $174 million it made during the same seven-month period in 2024, TechCrunch reported Friday (Aug. 15), citing data from Appfigures.

The second-ranked app in this category, Grok, has made $25.6 million so far this year, according to the report.

The report noted that these figures include only the spending of consumers who paid for these AI assistants via a mobile app store; they do not include subscriptions on the web or the AI companies’ other sources of revenue, the report said.

In addition, Grok only became available in dedicated apps in January for iOS and in March for Android, per the report. Before that, it was accessible only through the social media platform X.

When announcing the launch of the first Grok standalone app, xAI highlighted features like image generation; real-time information powered by its access to current data from the web and X; an “engaging and humorous” conversational tone; and a focus on privacy.

“Get answers to any question, generate striking images, and upload pictures to gain a deeper understanding of your world,” the company said at the time.

The ChatGPT app was launched in May 2023. When OpenAI began rolling out its AI assistant mobile apps at that time, it said in a blog post: “Since the release of ChatGPT, we’ve heard from users that they love using ChatGPT on the go.”

It was reported Tuesday (Aug. 12) that xAI owner Elon Musk is threatening to sue Apple over the way it ranks AI firms in its App Store.

As of that time, ChatGPT was the No. 1 free app in the App Store, while Grok was sitting in the No. 6 position.

“Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation,” Musk wrote in a Monday (Aug. 11) post on X.