AI Moves Banks From Solving Problems to Building Experiences

Highlights
Embedded conversational AI and personalization will determine customer retention — 72% cite it as a deciding factor.
BoA’s AskGPS shows how institutions can embed AI into client workflows to speed insight and service.
Success rests on governance, explainability, privacy and change management — not just model sophistication.
By combining permissioned customer data with artificial intelligence (AI), financial institutions can tailor moments of interaction today and anticipate the needs and products clients will demand tomorrow, in a shift toward “cognitive banking” that builds on trusted relationships.