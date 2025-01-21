Conversica Debuts Conversational AI Tool for Auto Dealers

Conversational artificial intelligence (AI) provider Conversica has introduced a solution for automotive dealerships.

The company’s new AI agents — powered by the AnswersIQ for Auto solution — offers dealers real-time data covering more than 84,000 dealerships and OEM microsites, and nearly 220 million unique auto VINs, Conversica said in a Tuesday (Jan. 21) news release.

The solution allows access to live, up-to-the-minute inventory data for each dealership, providing prospective auto buyers a “seamless, personalized” car buying experience, the company added.

“Currently, car buyers face frustration with the lack of instant communication from dealerships that fall short of providing accurate information, vehicle availability, car features, and financing options outside of business hours,” the release said.

With the Conversica tool, the release said, customers can see what vehicles are available and compare features at any time through email, SMS or chat.

“Dealers can now provide accurate answers to questions, eliminating the communication delays and gaps that car buyers traditionally experience; and sales teams can focus on prioritizing and converting engaged, informed customers into buyers,” the company added. “Conversica Agents will also attempt to match users with similar vehicles if the dealership does not have a specific make/model or feature/function.”

Conversica said it is rolling out this new tool to coincide with the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) show happening later this week in New Orleans.

For another perspective on conversational AI, PYMNTS spoke with Barry Collier, founder of the alcohol-related eCommerce platform Drinks.

“One of the most exciting frontiers for Drinks is conversational commerce,” Collier said, noting that generative AI and large language models have transformed chatbots, turning them from gesture-based interactions to dynamic, intent-driven conversations.

“Chat is the new UI,” he added, noting that this shift allows retailers to capture nuanced customer preferences.

For example, there’s Drinks’ Virtual Sommelier, an application that uses AI to guide customers through their wine selections, responding dynamically to informational and product-specific queries. Collier said he sees a future where these systems become personalized shopping agents that understand and anticipate customer preferences, creating a “universe of one” for each shopper.

He also predicted rapid advancements in AI capabilities, especially in personalized and proactive commerce. He forecasted a shift toward “personalized shopping agents” that integrate with platforms such as Amazon and Shopify.