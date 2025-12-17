Could Voice Emerge as the Payments Power Tool?

Highlights
High-accuracy voice transcription is becoming a core operational asset, turning recorded calls into reliable, compliant data as accuracy reaches 98–99%.
AI-driven fraud models now block 40% of fraud with minimal friction, balancing strong security with seamless customer experience.
A unified, modular processing platform delivers faster deployment and consistent global compliance, reducing complexity and cost for clients.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments: i2c’s John Bresnahan
As Global Head of Operations, John Bresnahan is responsible for i2c’s value-added services, including Contact Center Operations, Fraud Management & Dispute Operations, and Program Management.
See More In: digital transformation, Featured News, i2C, News, payments innovation, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, video, Voice AI, WhatsNextInPaymentsSeries, What’s Next in Payments:The Unsung Hero 2025