Covision Media Raises $5.4 Million for 3D Scanners Used in eCommerce

Covision Media raised €5 million (about $5.4 million) in a funding round to continue developing its technology for 3D scanning and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered 3D content creation.

With the new funding, the company will enter its “next phase,” Covision Media said in a Monday (March 31) post on LinkedIn.

Covision Media’s 3D scanners can automatically convert any physical object into a digital twin in minutes, according to the company’s LinkedIn profile.

These 3D assets are used by tech and eCommerce firms for applications like virtual try-on, 2D virtual product photography, 3D eCommerce and video from 3D, per the profile.

One of the investors in Covision Media’s funding round, Redstone, said in a Monday post on LinkedIn that the company’s 3D scanner and software is the world’s most advanced.

“Their impressive clients and partners already include Meta, Nvidia, Gucci, adidas or Zara amongst many others — a testament to their innovation and global reach for areas like, fashion, augmented and virtual reality as well as industrial use cases,” Redstone said in its post.

CLX Europe, an eClerx company that provides digital content to global brands, retailers and agencies, said in December that it was opening a content creation studio in Paris featuring Covision Media’s 3D scanning technology.

The company said key features of the Covision scanners include automated 3D asset production with minimal manual intervention and post-production; high-volume, customized content creation; and the ability to optimize assets for eCommerce, social media, augmented reality/virtual reality, and other omnichannel integrations supporting virtual try-ons and interactive campaigns.

“The investment in a new state-of-the-art content creation studio in Paris and the adoption of the most advanced 3D scanning solution on the market is a testament to our commitment to Paris and its most iconic brands and retailers,” CLX Europe CEO Scott Houchin said in a December press release.

AI-powered spatial computing and digital twins look poised to redefine how industries design, manage and optimize physical operations by merging the digital and physical worlds in unprecedented way, PYMNTS reported in January.

Virtual try-on is one of the technologies retailers are adopting as a solution to the costly problem of returns, as it helps consumers buy products they will actually want when they arrive, PYMNTS reported in June.