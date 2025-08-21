Google Beats Apple in Smartphone AI Race

Apple is behind Google in the race to add artificial intelligence (AI) features to smartphones, according to Wall Street Journal Personal Tech Columnist Nicole Nguyen.

An iPhone user, Nguyen wrote Wednesday (Aug. 20) that her experience with Google’s upcoming Pixel 10 showed that Google has “lapped” Apple as both companies work to develop the “killer AI-powered phone.”

Nguyen highlighted the Pixel 10’s AI-powered ability to surface information when needed, provide translations via a real-time voice clone and transcript, coach users to take good photos, and edit photos that have already been taken.

“The race continues and for now, Apple has a lot of catching up to do,” Nguyen wrote.

Apple did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster wrote July 23 that Apple faces the risk of its iPhone becoming a commodity because the Pixel 9 has, and Pixel 10 will ship with, embedded AI that lets users speak, search, transact and navigate with a native AI experience.

“Apple can’t match that today,” Webster wrote. “The risk is how many consumers will keep waiting around for Apple to deliver. It’s a massive pain to switch from iOS to Android devices, and most people don’t. Getting an AI-powered Android device just may be enough for people to dump their iPhones.”

Apple has faced AI challenges that include investor impatience, talent departures and delayed Siri upgrades, as PYMNTS has chronicled in recent months.

It was reported Aug. 14 that the company is preparing a comeback in the AI space that includes a redesigned Siri powered by large language models, which could potentially arrive on iPhones and iPads as early as next year.

Apple’s hardware pipeline also includes thinner iPhones this year.

On Aug. 4, it was reported that Apple held a rare companywide meeting to cover its investment in AI and that CEO Tim Cook expressed a positive outlook about the company’s AI future.

According to the report, Cook told workers that Apple has “exciting” plans for AI that he wasn’t able to discuss.

Earlier, during an earnings call, Cook said the company is making “good progress” on integrating more AI capabilities in Siri.