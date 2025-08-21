Google Offers Gemini to Government Workers for 47 Cents

Google’s move aims to exceed similar but more limited programs from OpenAI and Anthropic, each priced at $1 per agency for the first year.

Google is offering its full “Gemini for Government” AI platform to federal agencies for just 47 cents per agency for the first year.

Google on Thursday (Aug. 21) said it would be offering a complete artificial intelligence (AI) platform to federal agencies and employees for 47 cents in the first year.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

“Gemini for Government” offers enterprise search, image and video generation, and NotebookLM, Google’s AI-powered note-taking and research assistant.

The program also offers agentic AI, a term used to describe autonomous software agents capable of running tasks with limited supervision. Federal employees can use prebuilt AI agents for research and idea generation or create their own.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on a post on X that Gemini for Government is “more than a model, it’s our complete AI platform with our latest AI tools, including NotebookLM and Veo, powered by our latest models and our secure cloud infrastructure, at virtually no cost.”

Google’s move comes as rival AI providers have launched similar programs aimed at the public sector.

Earlier this month, OpenAI rolled out “OpenAI for Government” that makes ChatGPT Enterprise available to federal agencies and their workers for $1 in the first year. The goal is to make government more efficient. The program will also offer educational tools and training.

Anthropic, the startup behind the Claude family of models, unveiled a similar program a week later that would make “Claude for Enterprise” and “Claude for Government” available for $1 in the first year.

But in a show of one-upmanship, each new announcement offered more services. OpenAI for Government is available to the executive branch, while Claude for Government and Claude for Enterprise are being offered to all three government branches.

Now Google is further raising the stakes by offering a comprehensive AI platform — not just a chatbot but a one-stop shop of cloud, AI models and agents — that also meets FedRAMP High standards for security and compliance, Google Public Sector CEO Karen Dahut wrote in a blog post.

This competitive spirit is already seen in the private sector, where tech companies are among the biggest cheerleaders and users of agentic AI and other advanced technologies, according to an August PYMNTS Intelligence report.

Now they are jostling for public sector adoption: Google, OpenAI and Anthropic have positioned their programs as supporting the president’s America’s AI Action Plan.

These offers are the latest in a long line of products and services tech companies have long tried to sell to the government.

Google said Gemini for Government complements its existing Google Workspace for government program, which encompasses its productivity suite of Gmail, Drive, Docs, Meet and other apps. Google charges the government a discounted fee for its use. (Google Workspace is a separate agreement than Gemini for Government.)

OpenAI also has offered ChatGPT Gov to the U.S. government, Anthropic has Claude Gov, AWS has GovCloud, Microsoft has 365 Copilot GCC, among others, and xAI has Grok for Government.

Read more:

Tech on Tech: How the Technology Sector Is Powering Agentic AI Adoption

What Amazon, Meta, Uber, Anthropic and Others Want in the US AI Action Plan

AI Regulations: Tech Giants and Hollywood Converge on White House AI Strategy