Google Offers Gemini to Government Workers for 47 Cents

Highlights
Google is offering its full “Gemini for Government” AI platform to federal agencies for just 47 cents per agency for the first year.
Google’s move aims to exceed similar but more limited programs from OpenAI and Anthropic, each priced at $1 per agency for the first year.
Google’s AI package includes enterprise search, video and image generation, NotebookLM, and customizable AI agents, all backed by FedRAMP High security compliance.
Google on Thursday (Aug. 21) said it would be offering a complete artificial intelligence (AI) platform to federal agencies and employees for 47 cents in the first year.