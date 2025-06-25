How AI-Driven Shelves and Data Are Changing Carrefour’s in-Store Experience

Highlights
Carrefour is using AI and digital shelf technology to boost efficiency and personalize the shopping experience in its stores.
A new partnership with VusionGroup will roll out smart shelves with IoT devices and cameras to improve stock management, pricing and retail media opportunities.
Carrefour’s digital transformation aims to strengthen employee productivity, enhance customer engagement and unlock new revenue streams through in-store retail media.
French supermarket giant Carrefour is accelerating its digital transformation by creating the next generation of connected stores, with artificial intelligence (AI) embedded in its omnichannel retail strategy.