NIH to Debut PRIMED-AI for Medical Imaging

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is set to launch a multimillion-dollar program this fall that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to overhaul how hospitals analyze medical imaging.

Called PRIMED-AI, the initiative is designed to knit together radiology, pathology, cardiology and other imaging fields into a single framework, with the goal of improving precision medicine. For researchers, providers and insurers, the program marks a critical test of whether AI can deliver not only better care but also new reimbursement models that align costs with outcomes.

Linking Precision Medicine to Value-Based Care

NIH’s emphasis on multimodal integration signals a shift toward outcomes-driven healthcare. By combining imaging with lab reports, pathology slides and cardiology data, PRIMED-AI aims to generate models that can more accurately predict disease progression and treatment response.

That approach fits into value-based care frameworks, where providers are rewarded for improving outcomes rather than billing for each service delivered. For AI vendors, demonstrating measurable improvements in patient health will be key to winning payer approval.

The transition, however, is uneven. PYMNTS has reported that telehealth and other digital care models are forcing providers to modernize their billing processes, but many remain slow to align innovation with reimbursement. Even as hospitals invest in virtual care, diagnostics and automation, many of the payment structures lag.

NIH’s program design also acknowledges the evidence gap. Funding announcements include validation centers and “playbooks” intended to set data standards and reproducibility benchmarks. These efforts may create a clearer path for Medicare, Medicaid and private insurers to evaluate AI tools.

If successful, PRIMED-AI could become a catalyst for broader payment reform, embedding AI more directly into outcome-based reimbursement models. Already, 83% of small healthcare providers say they are adopting instant payments to cut inefficiencies in their financial operations, according to PYMNTS research. That trend underscores the broader push to digitize healthcare payments alongside clinical innovation.

AI, Compliance and Claims

Healthcare reimbursement for AI remains fragmented. Current models often rely on CPT codes, diagnosis-related groups, and limited new technology add-on payments. These mechanisms can cover FDA-approved AI tools, but most are reimbursed on a per-use basis that does not account for the broader efficiencies AI can unlock.

That gap is especially relevant as NIH invests in validation centers and industrial partnerships to accelerate regulatory readiness. Without clear reimbursement pathways, hospitals and health systems may struggle to justify the upfront costs of adopting AI-driven imaging platforms.

The reimbursement uncertainty ties directly to larger industry themes. Providers face rising cost pressures and delayed claims, while patients report growing dissatisfaction with billing and collections. As PYMNTS has noted, healthcare providers are under growing pressure to upgrade their payment systems as patients demand more transparent and digital-first options. NIH’s AI push adds a new layer to this challenge: Reimbursement policies must evolve to support advanced analytics while ensuring equitable patient access.

Beyond reimbursement, AI adoption in imaging raises questions around compliance and fraud. Large datasets that include imaging and patient records must be governed carefully to meet HIPAA and other regulatory standards. NIH has emphasized error mitigation and trust building as priorities.

This convergence of AI, compliance and payments is already visible. PYMNTS recently reported that the Department of Justice credited AI tools in a historic crackdown on healthcare fraud, highlighting both the risks and the opportunities of deploying machine learning in claims monitoring.

By reducing error rates and standardizing data pipelines, AI could help insurers and providers cut waste and accelerate reimbursements. PRIMED-AI’s cross-disciplinary design may lay the groundwork for integrating those lessons into healthcare’s complex claims ecosystem.