Nvidia Shares Hit All-Time High as Companies Add AI Infrastructure

Nvidia shares hit an all-time high Wednesday (June 25), surpassing the previous record intraday high that was set in January, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

The rise took the company’s market cap to about $3.75 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company, ahead of Microsoft, CNBC reported Wednesday.

The increase in Nvidia shares was driven by the company’s latest earnings results, which showed robust growth and potential for future strength, according to the Bloomberg report.

While Nvidia faces restrictions on selling advanced semiconductors in China, the company also has big customers like Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet and Amazon that are aggressively building artificial intelligence infrastructure, the report said.

The company’s stock price has risen 14% this year after rising 170% last year and leaping 240% in 2023, per the report.

Wall Street remains optimistic about the stock because it is showing both high growth and a reasonable multiple, the report said.

In a presentation released in conjunction with a shareholder meeting held Wednesday, Nvidia reported that its fiscal year 2025 revenue was up 114% year over year.

At the meeting, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that in addition to AI, the company sees opportunities for growth in robotics, beginning with self-driving cars, according to the CNBC report.

“We have many growth opportunities across our company, with AI and robotics the two largest, representing a multitrillion-dollar growth opportunity,” Huang said, per the report.

Huang added that the business unit that includes automotive and robotics was up 72% on an annual basis and accounted for 1% of the company’s total revenue in the latest quarter, the report said.

Together with its AI chips, Nvidia has increasingly been offering related products like software, a cloud service and networking chips, according to the report.

Huang said in the shareholder meeting that Nvidia no longer thinks of itself as a “chip company” but rather as a provider of “AI infrastructure” or “computing platform,” per the report.

During a May 28 earnings call, Huang said Nvidia is pushing ahead with AI infrastructure projects worldwide to meet soaring demand for AI workloads.

“The age of AI is here, from AI infrastructures, inference at scale, sovereign AI, enterprise AI and industrial AI,” Huang said. “Nvidia is ready.”