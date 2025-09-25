OpenAI-CoreWeave Partnership Grows to $22.4 Billion

Artificial intelligence (AI) hyperscaler CoreWeave has expanded its multi-billion dollar agreement with OpenAI.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

Earlier this year, CoreWeave inked a partnership with OpenAI to power the training of its most advanced models. On Thursday (Sept. 25), the companies agreed to a new deal worth up to $6.5 billion, bringing the total contract value to $22.4 billion.

“We are proud to expand our relationship with OpenAI, a company consistently at the forefront of advancing artificial intelligence,” Michael Intrator, Coreweave’s co-founder, chairman and CEO, said in a news release.

“This milestone affirms the trust that world-leading innovators have in CoreWeave’s ability to power the most demanding inference and training workloads at an unmatched pace.”

The release notes that this expanded partnership follows the recent launch of CoreWeave Ventures, a new initiative to back AI founders and companies, and the firm’s $2 billion commitment to AI projects in the UK.

As for OpenAI, the company CEO Sam Altman this week used his personal blog to share his vision for AI. In a post titled “Abundant Intelligence,” he called for the technology to become as universal as electricity and said providing it at scale will require industrial-level infrastructure supported by massive investment.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

“Our vision is simple: we want to create a factory that can produce a gigawatt of new AI infrastructure every week,” Altman wrote. “The execution of this will be extremely difficult; it will take us years to get to this milestone and it will require innovation at every level of the stack, from chips to power to building to robotics. But we have been hard at work on this and believe it is possible.”

The vision is happening amid a rapid expansion of OpenAI’s business. As PYMNTS reported, the company doubled its annual revenue to $12 billion in 2025, while also forecasting that it will burn through $115 billion through 2029.

Aside from the CoreWeave deal, OpenAI recently reached some other notable agreements. For example, Nvidia has said it would invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI beginning next year, the largest private-company investment on record. In return, OpenAI will purchase millions of Nvidia’s chips.

In another recent development, Oracle inked a $300 billion cloud partnership with OpenAI, anchoring the company’s next generation of infrastructure.

“Together, these agreements highlight OpenAI’s strategy to lock in compute and cloud resources on an unprecedented scale,” PYMNTS wrote.