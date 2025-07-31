OpenAI Doubles Yearly Revenue to $12 Billion

OpenAI reportedly doubled its revenue during the first seven months of 2025 to $12 billion, The Information reported Wednesday (July 30).

The figure implies the artificial intelligence startup is generating $1 billion in monthly revenue, with around 700 million weekly active users for its ChatGPT products, the report said, citing an unnamed source.

OpenAI has upped its cash burn projection to roughly $8 billion this year, a $1 billion increase from a projection earlier in 2025, according to the report.

The Microsoft-backed company has been courting investors for the next $30 billion portion of its funding round, the report said, adding that shareholders Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global Management would contribute hundreds of millions of dollars in the round.

Other investors are close to nailing down $7.5 billion in commitments to that second portion of funding, according to the report.

OpenAI did not reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

Meanwhile, Microsoft reported fourth-quarter earnings results Wednesday that showed demand for cloud and AI services fueled a 34% increase in Azure’s annual revenue to a record $75 billion.

“Enterprises accelerating their cloud migration as well as increased AI usage across Microsoft’s cloud stack boosted the quarter,” PYMNTS reported Wednesday. “Nearly all of the company’s business units grew revenue by double-digits.”

Morgan Stanley analysts said in a research note shared with PYMNTS that Azure growth will remain robust. Azure is the preferred public cloud vendor and will likely enjoy that status for the next three years.

In other AI news, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg predicted that a “personal superintelligence” embedded into smart glasses could be the next smartphone.

“Over the last few months, we’ve begun to see glimpses of our AI systems improving themselves, and the improvement is slow for now, but undeniable,” Zuckerberg said during a second-quarter earnings call. “Developing superintelligence — which we define as AI that surpasses human intelligence in every way — is now in sight. Meta’s vision is to bring personal superintelligence to everyone so that people can direct it toward what they value in their own lives.”