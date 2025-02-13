OpenAI to Release GPT-4.5 Within Weeks, GPT-5 Within Months

OpenAI will release GPT-4.5 within weeks and GPT-5 within months, CEO Sam Altman said Wednesday (Feb. 12) in posts on X.

Altman said in one post on the social media platform that GPT-4.5, which is called Orion within OpenAI, will be the company’s last “non-chain-of-thought model.”

OPENAI ROADMAP UPDATE FOR GPT-4.5 and GPT-5: We want to do a better job of sharing our intended roadmap, and a much better job simplifying our product offerings. We want AI to “just work” for you; we realize how complicated our model and product offerings have gotten. We hate… — Sam Altman (@sama) February 12, 2025

Next, OpenAI will unify its o-series models and GPT-series models by creating systems that can use all the company’s tools and be useful for a wide range of tasks, he said.

The company will release GPT-5 as a system that integrates a lot of its technology, including o3, in both ChatGPT and its application programming interface (API).

Users of the free tier of ChatGPT will get unlimited chat access to GPT-5 at the standard intelligence setting; Plus subscribers will be able to run it at higher intelligence; and Pro subscribers will be able to run it at an “ever higher” level of intelligence, Altman said.

Asked in a reply on X about the estimated time of arrival of GPT-4.5 / GPT-5, Altman said in a reply: “weeks / months.”

Altman also said in his first post that OpenAI aims to simplify its product offerings.

“We want AI to ‘just work’ for you; we realize how complicated our model and product offerings have gotten,” he said. “We hate the model picker as much as you do and want to return to magic unified intelligence.”

It was reported in December that GPT-5 was over budget, months behind schedule and not certain to work. The large language model (LLM) had been in the works for more than 18 months at that point.

In large training sessions that involved months of crunching vast amounts of data to make it smarter, new problems cropped up, and the software fell short of the results for which researchers had hoped.

OpenAI released what it calls its “most cost-efficient” reasoning AI model, the o3 mini, on Jan. 31. The model is part of the company’s o1 series, which can reason through tasks but takes longer to respond than non-reasoning models. Compared to OpenAI’s GPT (LLM) series, reasoning models can tackle tougher tasks and solve harder problems in STEM disciplines.