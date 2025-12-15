Resemble AI Raises $13 Million to Tackle ‘Deepfake Crisis’

Artificial intelligence (AI)-focused cybersecurity firm Resemble AI has raised $13 million.

The new funding, announced last week, will help Resemble protect organizations amid what it says is a surge in deepfake cyberattacks, what it dubbed the “deepfake crisis.”

“The numbers tell a stark story,” the company said in a news release. “Deepfake-related fraud caused $1.56 billion in losses in 2025 alone, and its predicted generative AI could enable up to $40 billion in US fraud losses by 2027. Bad actors are using increasingly sophisticated AI tools to create deepfakes that are nearly impossible to distinguish from authentic content, putting organizations at unprecedented risk.”

Resemble said its new funding will help it continue to develop its AI platform, which is based around two solutions.

One, called DETECT-3B Omni, is designed to detect deepfakes in audio, video, images and text, and is used by government agencies, global entertainment companies, and Fortune 500 telecommunications providers.

The other is Intelligence, an AI model that “brings clearer, factual context to generative content, helping organizations understand not just whether content is authentic, but why.”

The company’s funding comes at a time when AI has made it easier for criminals to carry out fraud, as Zac Cohen, chief product officer at Trulioo, and William Fitzgerald, vice president of Global Fraud & Financial Crimes at WEX, told PYMNTS earlier this month.

“The sophisticated tooling to defraud a system … is now available to a much wider swath of bad actors,” Cohen said.

“The barrier to entry into becoming a fraudster at scale is essentially gone,” Fitzgerald added. “Anybody with … 20 bucks a month and an AI interface can get into the fraud market.”

Recent research from PYMNTS Intelligence and Trulioo examines the cost of this evolving threat landscape. Identity gaps now drain more than 3% of revenue worldwide, or around $95 billion a year. Making matters worse, most companies misunderstand their own readiness. Ninety-six percent said they were confident in their ability to identify harmful bots, even as nearly 60% struggled to do so in practice.

This situation has forced enterprises to reexamine a system in which identity tools might be reviewed every year or two. That’s no longer sufficient, Cohen said.

“It feels like you have to review them every month. There’s a new attack vector, there’s a new fraud swarm … that you’re constantly needing to adapt and evolve to,” he said.