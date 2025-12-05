AI Fraudsters Crash Identity Systems Built for Yesterday

Highlights
AI has lowered the barrier to entry for large-scale fraud by making synthetic identities, deepfakes and automated fraud swarms cheaper and harder to detect.
To manage for emerging global identity gaps, enterprises can shift to continuous and adaptive defenses powered by modern verification systems.
Fraud-prevention is becoming an enterprise-wide concern as leaders integrate diverse signals into identity frameworks to create “trust graphs” capable of mapping and staying ahead of evolving threats.
Watch more: Live roundtable
Zac Cohen is chief product officer at Trulioo, a global digital identity verification company.
William Fitzgerald is vice president of Global Fraud & Financial Crimes at WEX, a provider of payment processing and information management services to commercial and government vehicle fleet industry.
