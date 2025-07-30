Senator Reintroduces Bill to Create AI Regulatory Sandbox for Financial Services

Highlights
A bill reintroduced by Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., creates a regulatory AI sandbox that lets financial institutions test AI tools without fear of sanctions — if they meet transparency, safety and national security requirements.
Senators from both parties voiced concern over the risks of unregulated AI, with Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., comparing the moment to missed opportunities to regulate social media.
Industry leaders from Aon, Nasdaq and IBM testified that AI is already reshaping compliance, fraud detection and insurance but cautioned that insurers are pulling back coverage, cybersecurity threats are rising, and open source is key to trustworthy AI.
A bipartisan bill to establish regulatory sandboxes for artificial intelligence (AI) experimentation in financial services took center stage at a Senate subcommittee hearing Wednesday (July 30), as lawmakers weighed how to balance AI-driven innovation with oversight.