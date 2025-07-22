Delta Air Lines Tests AI-Powered Personalized Pricing

Highlights
Delta is expanding AI-powered personalized pricing to 20% of its airfares by the end of 2025, using algorithms that adjust prices based on individual behaviors like booking history, device use and estimated willingness to pay.
Lawmakers and advocacy groups have labeled the practice as “predatory” and raised concerns about privacy and fairness.
Regulatory and reputational risks loom, particularly in Europe, where GDPR may limit such data use.
Delta Air Lines is testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) pricing system that tailors fares to individual customers, a move that could reshape how airline tickets are sold and priced.