European Airlines Report Uncertainty Drives Decline in Bookings to US

European airlines are reportedly seeing a decline in bookings for trips to the U.S. due to uncertainty around American border policy, tariffs and the broader economy.

Air France-KLM, Lufthansa and Virgin Atlantic have noted in this in recent remarks, though they have maintained their full-year forecasts due to their expectations for the broader market, the Financial Times (FT) reported Wednesday (April 30).

Current bookings for travel from Europe to the U.S. in May and June are down 2.4% at Air-France-KLM, according to the report. At the same time, demand for bookings from the U.S. to Europe are up 2.1%.

Lufthansa said that it has seen “slight weakening” in summer travel to the U.S., per the report. The airline group cut its forecast for growth on the route from 6% to 3%.

America’s airlines have also noted turbulence in trade and the macroeconomic environment in recent remarks.

American Airlines told investors Thursday (April 24) that it withdrew its full-year guidance because of persistent softness in domestic demand and broader economic headwinds.

“We’re in a challenging economic environment which has had a significant impact on the industry,” American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said during the company’s quarterly earnings call. Isom added that the positive momentum seen at the end of 2024 faded quickly in 2025.

Delta Air Lines said April 9 that its results remained “solid” amid broad economic uncertainty, though the results were different from what the company expected at the beginning of the year.

“Coming into 2025, we were positioned for another year of strong growth,” Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said during the company’s quarterly earnings call. “However, given broad economic uncertainty around global trade, growth has largely stalled.”

It was reported April 14 that with demand for main cabin seats slowing, airlines were boosting their premium offerings by focusing on roomier seats, new first-class cabins, airport lounges and other perks for wealthier leisure travelers.

Airline CEOs attributed the slower bookings for main cabin seats to the current trade war, government layoffs, fewer international visitors to the U.S. and weaker demand for domestic coach seats from consumers who are price sensitive.



