Highlights
California’s SB 243 would impose one of the first major safety regulations in the U.S. for AI companion chatbots, requiring suicide prevention protocols, usage disclosures, and third-party audits.
The bill was inspired by a Florida teen’s suicide following an emotional relationship with a Character.ai chatbot, sparking legal action from the family and renewed scrutiny of socially engaging AI tools.
Tech industry groups oppose the bill, calling its definition of AI companions as “overbroad” and warning it could unintentionally regulate general-purpose AI systems.
A California bill aimed at regulating the use of artificial intelligence (AI) companion chatbots cleared a key legislative hurdle this week, as lawmakers sought to rein in these bots’ influence on the mental health of users.