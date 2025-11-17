Trulioo CEO Says Leadership Today Is About Trust, Data and Decision Making

Highlights
CEOs in the connected economy must adapt to AI’s rapid evolution, balancing innovation with trust and verification.
CEO Vicky Bindra said Trulioo’s focus is on being “the trusted infrastructure,” connecting identity, authentication, tokenization and fraud prevention across the customer journey.
“Good data,” Bindra said, “is what defines us … and what’s going to keep us in business.”
Watch more: What’s Next In Payments: Trulioo’s Vicky Bindra
Vicky Bindra is CEO of Trulioo, the Vancouver-based global identity platform that provides verification and fraud prevention for enterprises worldwide.
