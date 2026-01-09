AI May No Longer Require Big Data Centers to Scale
For the past several years, the AI boom has been inseparable from a race in cloud capacity. Training large models and running inference at scale drove unprecedented capital expenditures across hyperscalers, reinforcing the idea that bigger models required bigger data centers. A growing body of research is now challenging that assumption, arguing that the infrastructure requirements of artificial intelligence have been shaped more by early architectural choices than by unavoidable technical constraints.