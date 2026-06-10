Anthropic Helps JFrog Govern the Software Supply Chain

Anthropic has launched a partnership with software supply chain solutions company JFrog.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The companies on Wednesday (June 10) announced the JFrog Platform plugin for users of Anthropic’s Claude Code tool, designed to bring “enterprise-grade software supply chain governance” to the fast-growing artificial intelligence (AI) coding agent platform.

“AI agents are active participants in the software supply chain, making decisions about dependencies, builds, and deployments – but most of them are doing it blind, without any supply chain context,” said Yoav Landman, JFrog’s co-founder and chief technology officer. “This is often how malicious packages, vulnerabilities, and ungoverned AI assets enter production today, exposing organizations to software supply chain attacks.”

“AI-enabled innovation cannot come at the expense of security or compliance. Enterprises need a universal system of record with real-time control and visibility into the decisions these agents make, that’s what this integration enables,” Landman added.

According to a news release, the new plugin is designed to help companies “tame unorthodox AI agent behavior” by giving developers governed access to scan, curate, and secure “every artifact and dependency their agents consume.”

The offering “also extends Claude Code with deep, domain-specific JFrog Platform Skills, designed to give developers and their agents the ability to execute platform operations using natural language,” the release added.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

In other Claude news, Anthropic this week debuted two Mythos-class models after developing safeguards to keep them from being misused.

As covered here, Claude Fable 5 is safe for general use, while Claude Mythos 5 will initially be limited to only a small group of cyber defenders and infrastructure providers through Anthropic’s Project Glasswing cybersecurity program.

PYMNTS wrote earlier this year about the role of AI in the physical supply chain, as it moves from a tool that assists in human decision-making to a system that makes decisions, and in some cases, carries them out without waiting for a human to sign off.

“The shift is uneven and far from complete,” that report said. “Most companies are still in the early stages of this transition, focused less on autonomy than on basic digital integration.”

The report cited an analysis from the World Economic Forum, which described a three-stage progression from digitalization to AI-assisted adaptability to complete autonomy, with each phase dependent on the one that came before.

“In stage one, companies replace manual processes with cloud systems for real-time visibility. Stage two uses machine learning and simulation to anticipate disruptions,” PYMNTS added. “Few organizations have reached stage three, where AI acts autonomously in real time.”

For all PYMNTS B2B coverage, subscribe to the daily B2B Newsletter.