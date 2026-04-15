Anthropic Valuation Could Hit $800 Billion With New Funding

Is Anthropic on the verge of becoming an $800 billion company?

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The artificial intelligence startup has gotten offers from investors for a new funding round that could bring its valuation to that figure, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday (April 14).

So far, Anthropic has resisted these offers, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter. If the round moved forward, it would more than double the $350 billion pre-money valuation from the company’s $30 billion fundraise in February.

The report notes that Anthropic’s AI tools have seen strong adoption among business customers, ushering in a wave of revenue helping it compete with OpenAI.

The company hasn’t ruled out raising new funds in the months ahead, one of the sources said, though it’s unclear whether Anthropic will agree to investors’ terms or raise at an $800 billion valuation. Anthropic has also discussed going public, possibly later this year.

PYMNTS has contacted Anthropic for comment but has not yet gotten a reply.

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Anthropic’s revenue growth, especially among larger enterprises, has impressed inventors, the report added. The company recently said it had reached $30 billion in annual run-rate revenue, up from $19 billion only months earlier.

In related news, PYMNTS wrote this week about the challenges larger businesses face when adopting AI. For these companies, the technology can promise a pathway to greater productivity and bigger profits.

“But C-suites are often pushing for transformational AI implementation without agreeing on who owns the process or what success looks like,” the report said.

“That turns the process on its head. Instead of a straight line, enterprise AI can become a winding road with potholes and switchbacks. The moment the C-suite’s AI conversation shifts from ‘let’s do it’ to ‘let’s actually make this happen,’ things get complicated.”

Introducing AI across a large enterprise means weaving the technology into dozens of workflows run by different teams, each with its own systems, goals, risk tolerance levels and definitions of “good.” What might seem like a unified initiative from on high soon becomes a massive coordination effort across departments.

“For most large enterprises, organizational readiness is still the bigger barrier than cost,” Ben Schein, chief analytics officer, SVP of product at Domo, told PYMNTS.

That’s backed by PYMNTS Intelligence research showing that a little more than 70% of executives at companies with $1 billion or more in annual revenue think that organizational readiness is the main limitation on AI performance. Meanwhile, only 11% think that AI technology itself is the chief barrier.