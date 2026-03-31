Bank of America and U.S. Bank Move AI Into Core Internal Operations

Highlights
Major U.S. banks are shifting AI from a standalone feature to core working infrastructure, embedding tools directly into internal workflows like wealth management and product design to drive operational efficiency.
Bank of America’s AI-Powered Meeting Journey aims to save financial advisers up to four hours per client meeting by automating the full life cycle of preparation, note-taking, and follow-up tasks.
U.S. Bank is deploying AI earlier in the development process with its Design Assistant tool, which identifies potential friction points during the design phase to shorten the path from concept to live digital product.
Two of the largest U.S. banks rolled out artificial intelligence tools, each aimed at cutting friction from a different part of daily operations.