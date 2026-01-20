Enterprise AI Gets Real as Davos 2026 Focuses on Agents
Even Davos has entered the Prompt Economy. A sweep of the first two days of the World Economic Forum event shows the artificial intelligence (AI) debate has moved decisively beyond generative models that draft emails and summarize documents. The dominant framing this week is agentic and enterprise AI: systems that don’t just generate content, but can reason, orchestrate workflows and take actions inside real operating environments, including commerce and payments.