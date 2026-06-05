The Fastest Brains in Formula One Are Now Artificial

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The Moroccan Grand Prix runs this weekend. The Formula One (F1) paddock arriving in Marrakech, Morocco, carries more artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure than any race in the sport’s history.

Eight new AI partnerships have been signed in six months alone, Reuters reported on May 4, citing data from research firm Ampere Analysis. What started as logo placement on car liveries has become operational deployment inside engineering rooms, strategy calls and fan platforms, accelerated by the most sweeping technical regulation overhaul in a decade and a $215 million cost cap that rewards efficiency over spending.

“Efficiency is one of the ubiquitous benefits of AI products, meaning a natural synergy between teams and AI brands,” Adam Lewis, senior analyst at Ampere Analysis, told Reuters.

From Sponsorship to Operations

Atlassian Williams Racing, a team competing in the F1, is working with Anthropic to use Claude across race strategy and team operations. Board advisor Peter Kenyon told Reuters the partnership is about more than visibility.

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“It’s much more than a sticker on a car or a sticker on a billboard,” Kenyon said. “We see it as one of our differentiating points: how can this partner help us in that journey back to the top?”

Meanwhile, Red Bull Racing is working with Oracle and has embedded its technology across team operations. Jack Harington, then-group partnership lead at Red Bull Racing, told Reuters the approach has shifted from search to decision-support.

“It’s gone from a sort of basic AI to more of an agentic approach, where rather than just searching for something, it’s actually providing decisions for us,” Harington said.

Technology led F1 team spending categories last season, reaching an estimated $769 million, up 41% from the prior year. AI and machine learning brands account for four of the top 15 new sponsorship investors, SponsorUnited found in an April 30 report.

AI in the Broadcast Booth and the Pit Lane

F1 uses AI through its partnership with Amazon Web Services, which powers live television broadcasts and race-day analytics.

In a February 2025 article, AWS detailed how the race organizers built a generative AI assistant to diagnose operational issues during race weekends, reducing resolution time by as much as 86% and cutting initial triage from more than a day to under 20 minutes.

Lee Wright, then-head of IT operations at F1, said what previously required 15 full engineer days could be handled in three with the AI tool active. “The system not only saves time on active resolution, it also routes the issue to the correct team to resolve,” Wright said.

In March, F1 also announced the launch of “Your Tech Director,” an AI agent built on Salesforce’s Agentforce platform to answer fan questions about rule changes in plain language.

Ferrari Turns AI Toward the Stands

Ferrari is deploying AI pointed at the audience rather than the garage. Working with IBM, the team rebuilt its fan app around personalization, using AI to analyze engagement signals and shape content delivery. TechCrunch reported a 62% increase in engagement over race weekends since IBM joined the partnership. Stefano Pallard, Ferrari’s head of fan development, said the goal is for every fan to feel the experience was built for them.

“Whether they have been with us for 30 years or 30 days,” Pallard said, “that is how you build loyalty that lasts.”

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