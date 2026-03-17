Visa Launches Agentic Ready Program to Help Banks Test AI Payments
Visa has launched Visa Agentic Ready, a program that gives banks a structured way to test payments made by AI agents on behalf of consumers. Announced in a Tuesday (March 17) news release, the program is launching first in Europe and has enrolled 21 named issuing partners in its first phase, including Barclays, HSBC UK, Banco Santander, Revolut, Commerzbank, Nationwide Building Society, Nexi Group, Raiffeisen Bank International and DZ Bank.