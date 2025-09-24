Edenred Pay Says AI Is Powering the Invisible Guardrails for B2B’s Future

Highlights
Payments are not just about moving money but about ensuring legitimacy, authenticity and security. With fraud attempts rising, maintaining trust without adding friction has become a top priority.
Yesterday’s innovations like two-factor authentication are now table stakes; AI-driven, behavior-based fraud detection is the new differentiator.
While business-to-business transactions face unique challenges, from legacy check fraud to deepfake-driven scams, the future of payments lies in “intelligent invisible guardrails” that balance security and convenience.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments: Edenred Pay, Jonathan Beckham
See More In: AI, artificial intelligence, authentication, B2B, B2B News, Edenred Pay, Featured News, Fraud Prevention, News, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, verification, video, WhatsNextInPaymentsSeries, What’s Next in Payments: From Trend To Table Stakes 2025