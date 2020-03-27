Vending machines have come a long way from their origins as coin-operated appliances that dispense sodas or candy. Consumers can now purchase nearly anything from them — health and beauty products, electronics, clothing and even groceries — with their credit cards or mobile wallets.

Traditional vending is geared toward quick snack purchases, meaning items needed to be nonperishable for minimal upkeep and restocking. Chips, crackers, cookies and candy all fit the bill, leaving hungry consumers no ability to order healthier options. Fresh meal vending solutions provider Farmer’s Fridge launched in 2013 to meet that need, using vending machines to sell fresh and healthy food at scale.

“I was looking for higher-quality food, and by that I mean fresh, unadulterated, no preservatives — basically high-quality calories at an affordable price,” Luke Saunders, the company’s founder and CEO, said in a recent interview with PYMNTS. “I had an interest in leveraging technology to make that possible.”

The company sells items like salads in recyclable jars, avocado BLTs and pineapple coconut chia pudding through 400 internet of things (IoT)-connected fridges in major U.S. cities, including Chicago, Milwaukee, New York City and Philadelphia, and it plans to expand to additional locations. Enabling such sales required more than just swapping traditional vending machine products for healthier options, however. The concept required careful planning and execution to ensure fresh items could safely be sold in unattended machines without creating too much waste.

Focusing On Customer Service

Farmer’s Fridge developed the technology that powers its smart machines in-house, Saunders explained. IoT- and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled infrastructure ensures that food items are kept at safe temperatures and restocked as necessary. The company recently began upgrading its digital infrastructure to accommodate the flood of data flowing in from an ever-expanding network of vending machines, suppliers and field operators.