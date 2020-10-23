How B2B Exporters Overcome Cross-Border AR Challenges

This leaves the seller to determine how to manage such risks. ECS has chosen to approach business relationships with a greater potential of nonpayment by requiring customers to make partial or full payments upfront rather than waiting for clients to pay 45 to 60 days after receiving invoices. The company maintains this method until enough history has been established between the two parties that ECS can trust that the client is likely to keep its end of the bargain if offered net payment terms.

“My biggest risk factor is when do I decide, ‘OK, we’ve got a long enough term history, do I roll the dice [on allowing them to pay later]? And what kind of credit line do I establish for them to be on net payment terms? Do I want to risk losing money?’” Edwards said.

There is no way to be certain a client will come through, but such a strategy helps minimize the chances of such a painful eventuality.

Tackling FX Challenges

International sellers also must determine strategies for serving clients that use other currencies. This can be a gamble, and businesses could find themselves in a position in which they have to take on FX risks themselves and accept that they could lose money should conversion rates change by the time the payments come due. They could instead require clients to handle the conversions and hope that this friction does not turn off too many prospective customers. This is a serious consideration for Texas-based ECS, which needs to receive funds in U.S. dollars, and the company knows it can be challenging for clients in some countries to get their hands on the currency.