Aelf and ChainGPT Partner to Add AI Chatbots to Blockchain

Aelf and ChainGPT have partnered to add chatbots, non-fungible token (NFT) and smart contract generators, and other artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to aelf’s blockchain network.

This collaboration aims to accelerate aelf’s transformation into an AI-enhanced blockchain and extend ChainGPT’s AI-powered infrastructure for the blockchain industry into new markets, the companies said in a Wednesday (Aug. 7) press release.

“This partnership will empower incumbent and new developers with advanced tools to create more dynamic and responsive applications and provide our communities with smarter, more intuitive interaction capabilities,” Brian Liang, chief operating officer of aelf, said in the release.

Ilan Rakhmanov, founder and CEO of ChainGPT, said in the release: “Together we’re empowering developers with advanced, scalable solutions and driving innovation in the Web3 space.”

The first phase of the partnership will focus on the integration of ChainGPT’s AI chatbots across aelf’s website, Telegram and Discord platforms, according to the release. These chatbots will be trained on aelf’s developer documentation and strategic initiatives, will serve both technical and retail users, and will manage everything from simple user inquiries to complex development questions.

In the second phase, aelf will integrate ChainGPT’s decentralized AI solutions into its blockchain infrastructure, the release said. These solutions include NFT and smart contract generators, AI trading assistants and an AI-focused launchpad.

The companies will encourage developers who are building decentralized applications (dApps) on aelf to integrate these AI tools into their platforms, and they will provide comprehensive support to those who do so, per the release.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in the adoption of AI technologies in the blockchain space, setting a new standard for how AI can enhance the scalability and functionality of blockchain networks,” the press release said.

In another project, ChainGPT launched a platform called GT Protocol in January, saying it brings AI-powered auto-trading to the world of cryptocurrencies.

Made possible through a strategic partnership with ChainGPT Pad, a launchpad and incubator supporting promising Web3 startups, this platform offers a non-custodial setting to access CeFi, DeFi and NFTs.

In another pairing of AI and blockchain technology, Lockchain.ai debuted an AI-powered blockchain risk management platform in April, saying it offers “automated risk management solutions to traders, investors and fund managers in the blockchain ecosystem.”